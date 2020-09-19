Why we still love actors from 90s

For decades and still counting, they have graced our TV set with their remarkable acting skills and as such communicated in one way or the other.

There is something about the stars from the 90’s; their potentials and talents are great; we turn out never stop loving them.

With few of them who have passed way; a lot more of them are still very much relevant in the industry presently as they have helped shaped the movie industry and act of quality story telling.

In no particular order, OGBONNA OLIVIA & MUTIAT ALLI, relishes on some of these actors whose faces we always love to see on the big screen.

Olu Jacobs Having starred in several British Television Series and many international films; Olu Jacob is one of the most relevant actors of the 90’s whose face we can’t get tired of on the big screen.

Olu Jacobs has starred in over 100 Nollywood movies.

His charisma and manner of delivery in Nollywood movies cannot be rivaled by any other actor, his baritone voice also add some uniqueness to his mastery of the profession.

Olu Jacobs in his 37 years in Nollywood can be best described as a bridge between the young and the old.

Papa Jacobs as he is sometimes called has proved that beyond appearing on regular movie; his love for stage performances cannot be out-shadowed.

Some of the movies he acted are: Dog of war, Potomanto, Eye of the gods and many more. Olu Jacobs is a role model to many people and he is very respected.

He has starred in several British television series and many international films. He won the Best Actor in a leading role at the African Movie Academy Award in 2007.

Olu Jacobs lived most of his youthful life in the United Kingdom before moving to Nigeria, he was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, and in the 1970s, he starred in several British television drama series which include; Till Death Do Us part, The Goodies, The Professionals, Barlow at Large, and the ventures.

Some of international Olu Jacobs movies in the 1980s include; the secret of the lost legend, the dogs of war by John Irvin, and the pirates by Roman Polanski. Zack Orji: Zack Orji one of the Nollywood legends had his first movie titled “unforgiven sins” in 1991 and since then he has been starred in many movies.

Zachee Ama Orji, born in Libreville, Gabon, in the 1960s, is a Nigerian actor, director, producer and filmmaker.

Orji is a graduate of University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Having grown up in Cameroon, Benin and Togo he speaks both English and French fluently.

His first movie was in 1991, and was entitled Unforgiven Sin. Since then, Orji has starred in different movies and is now a Nollywood legend.

He is married to Ngozi Orji has three children and lives in Nigeria. Some of the movies he acted are the orphan, Sacred heart, Brave heart, In God we trust and many more.

Bob Manuel Ndokwu: Bob Manuel Ndokwu is a veteran actor, a Nigerian actor, director, producer and politician.

In 2014, he received the Lifetime Achievement award at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards. He was nominated for Best Actor in a supporting role at the 2013 Nollywood Movies Awards for his role in Adesuwa.

He is one of the best Nollywood actor in the Nollywood industry who brought the industry to light in 1991 when the industry was not well organize.

He is a graduate of the university of Port Harcourt where he obtained a certificate and Bachelors of art degree in theatre arts with a master’s degree in political science majored in international relations from the university of Lagos, Akoka.

He came to lime lite in the television soap opera titled checkmate, playing the role of Richie. Richard Haatrope between 1991 and 1995.

He is a happily married father of two lovely kids. Bob Manuel have featured in the following movie: Living in Bondage, Games women play.

Ramsy Nouah: Ramsey Noah is a very loved actor especially for the roles he plays. In 2010, he won the Africa Movie Academy Award for “Best Actor” in a leading role.

He is happily Married to Emelia PhilipsNouah and has 2 children. He studied Atara Primary School and Community Grammar School Lagos, and graduated from the University of Lagos with a degree in mass communication and speaks Ibo, Yoruba and English.

He won the 2010 Best Actor in a Leading Role (AMAA) for his performance in the Best Picture award winning film The Figurine.

Nouah’s acting career kicked off when he starred in the Nigerian TV soap opera Fortunes.

Nouah has since then appeared in numerous films starring as the lead role. He has been called “Lover-Boy” for his numerous roles in romantic film.

Due to his light skin complexion, he was selected to star in several love related romantic films. In 2010 Nouah won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the Best Picture award winning film The Figurine.

Some of the movies he featured are A private storm, 30 days in Atlanta, thy will be done. Nkem Owoh: Nkem Owoh popularly called Osuofia in London.

In 2008, he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a leading role. He is always been hot enough to make your teeth sweat.

Nkem Owoh popularly known as Osuofia is a Nigerian actor and comedian. He was born at Udi in Enugu State.

Nkem Owoh had his Primary and Secondary Education at Nsukka. Nkem Owoh began his tertiary Education at the University of Ilorin and completed it at Institute of Management Technology(IMT) Nkem Owoh is one unique Nollywood actor that has a way of interpreting his roles.

He is a born natural when it comes to acting. Nkem Owoh did a song titled “I go chop your Dollar” about advance fee fraud, which was unfortunately banned by the British Broadcasting Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Nkem Owoh has featured in several films mainly Nigerian Comedy, the most outstanding being” Osuofia in London”.

In 2008, he won the best actor in a lead role at the African Movie Academy Awards. Some of his mind-blowing movies are Ghana must go, True story, Stronger than pain.

Chinwetalu Agu: Chiwetalu Agu who hails from Enugu State, Nigeria Born ‘March 1956’ is a veteran Nollywood Thespian, comedian and movie producer who won the 2012 Nollywood award for ‘best actor in indigenous movie (non-English speaking language).

Basically, Chinwetalu Agu have spent quite thirty-one years during this profession with tutelage in NTA and also the then Anambra tv, ATV Channel 50 of previous Anambra State.

Chinwetalu Agu schooled at St Lukes’Primary college, Ogui Nike, faculty of Immaculate Conception, CIC, each in Enugu, wisent faculty, west Germany.

This same Popular Actor Had Showed up on the Screen in more than two hundred Movies. According to Chinwetalu Agu, I joined this profession in 1981 after I came back to Nigeria.

I had my very own theatre cluster called the ‘Inspirers’ in the past and that i acted in several NTA progammes, like ‘Ikoro’, produced by Joe Onyekwere. Some of the movie he was featured are Last Ofalla 1-4 Taboo Ichie Ogwu, Things Fall Apart, Ripples, Return of Justice by Fire Pete Edochie: Pete Edochie, an indigene of Anambra State Nigeria, was born on March 7, 1947 in Enugu, Enugu State, Nigeria.

He is a Nigerian actor seen as one of Africa’s most talented actors.

Pete Edochie had his primary and secondary Education in Zaria, Kaduna State of Nigeria. After his formal education, he worked with the Nigerian Railway Cooperation. Later, he went further to study a course in Journalism and Television in the School of Journalism and television in England.

Pete Edochie came into limelight in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time bestselling novel, “Things Fall Apart”. Since then, Pete Edochie has featured in over 200 Nollywood movies and his prowess in the industry has won him many national and international awards.

Some of his movies are Egg of life, Hot Kingdom, Tiger King, Amina, Tears of sacrifice. Kanayo o. kanayo: Anayo Modestus Onyekwere is a Nigerian actor.

In 2006, he won the African Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. In 1992, Kanayo made his debut film appearance in the film Living in Bondage. Kanayo has starred in over 100 films.

The actor started from television in 1980. He was a part of ‘The New Masquerade’ where he played various roles.

The actor made debut film appearance in “Living in Bondage’ as Chief Omego, a role which earned him a cash pay of N1,500.

If he were not an actor, he would be a lawyer. “A mouth and eye for those who murmur and voice for those who are voiceless,” he said in an interview with Modern Ghana.

READ ALSO: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde gets role in “Rattle Snake” remake

Member of the National Institute for Hospitality His other works you probably can’t remember include ‘Village Headmaster’, ‘Television Play House’, ‘At Your Service’, ‘Checkmate,” ‘Ripples’ among others.

In 2011, the actor contested to represent the people of Ahiazu/ Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives in 2011.

Some of his wonderful movies are Blood Money, occultist kingdom, Do or Die affair, Brutal Heart.