The Managing Director of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) Limited, Dr Alex Adum has said that redundancy and paucity of funds are some of the reasons why management has sacked 44 staffers.

Bridging the press on the activities of the company, in Makurdi Tuesday, Adum said the sacking was an ongoing exercise, pointing out that a situation where staff are more than what us been generated could not be sustained in a business environment like the BIPC.

Throwing more light on a decision to downsize, the Managing Director explained that the BIPC guest house with only 25 rooms have a staff strength of 50 with a wage bill of N4 million while the income stood at N1.1million which he said is in a deficit of N3 million.

Adum, who debunked insinuations stated that the sacking of staff was a case of vendetta, said on the whole, BIPC was operating in a deficit of over N6 million, stating that the ministry of commerce and industries has no capacity to run industries in the state but could only give policy direction.

According to him, BIPC under his leadership which is being repositioned for optimal performance said Benue Links transport company, Oturkpo Burnt brink, Taraku mills company and Benue Brewery are the most target for reactivation before leasing it out to private investors.



He commended governor Samuel Ortom for demonstrating the will and zeal for industrial growth in the state aimed at stepping up internally generated revenue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state that voted him into power.