Former Zamfara State Governor, Mr. Abdulaziz Yari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said it raided the residence of former Zamfara Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, over allegations of economic and financial crimes.

EFCC’s acting spokesman, Mr. Tony Orilade, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday.

NAN reports that the country home of Yari, who was also a former chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, was raided on Sunday night by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

“We did visit the former governor’s residence in respect of ongoing investigation.

“What we fight is economic and financial crimes. Whatever allegations we have should be centred around economic and financial crimes,” Orilade said.

The former governor is the second notable personality whose house was raided this year by EFCC after their tenure had expired.

A similar raid was conducted on the properties of former governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.

(NAN)