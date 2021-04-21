Why We Postponed Meeting JUSUN/PASAN – FG

The Minister of labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has explained that the meeting with the combined unions of Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has been postponed to enable the Federal Government negotiating team to harmonize all issues from the Memorandum of Understanding reached during separate meetings with tiers and arms of government.

Addressing the press in his office, the Minister said this was necessary to ensure that the meeting with the unions come with a Memorandum of Action which is implementable with timelines.

“There is no point rushing to do a meeting that will be fruitless. The Judiciary, the Governors Forum, and even the Presidency are involved in this negotiation because the meeting held yesterday was at the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

“The arising documents are not yet properly harmonized. It will therefore not be fruitful to hold a negotiation where people speak from irreconcilable positions. It won’t help us and it won’t help the unions either.

According to Ngige, “the reason is to ensure that the agreement reached at the end of our meeting here is put into action, with timelines for implementation. So if we don’t have a paper that is ready to go, then there will be no point in the talk