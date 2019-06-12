Why we issue Certificate of Return to Okorocha – INEC

…Commission to appeal Justice Abang’s judgement, cautions former Imo gov

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday said it only issued certificate of return to former governor of Imo State, Rochas as senator-elect for Imo West senatorial district in the February 23 election in compliance with the directive of an Abuja Federal High Court.

The commission, however, gave indication that Okorocha’s election might be temporal because it will challenge the ruling of Hon. Justice O.E.Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja

Barr.Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee said that INEC took the decision at a meeting on Tuesday where it considered 14 Memoranda involving Judgments and Orders in pre-election matters relating to the issuance of Certificates and or withdrawal of Certificates already issued in pre-election matters.

In arriving at this decision, he said, the Commission also took into consideration the Orders issued by two High Courts in the Owerri Judicial Division in Suits No. HOW/596/2019 issued on the 23rd day of May 2019 and another dated the 11th June, 2019 issued in Suit No. HOW/663/2019 restraining the Commission from issuing Certificate of Return in respect of the said Senatorial District.

It is noted that both are interim orders issued Ex-Parte and not final orders of Court.

He added that in obeying the judgment, the Commission is demonstrating once again its longstanding commitment of complying with all orders of court, including those with which it may have reservations.

On why INEC will appeal the judgement, Okoye said “however, the Commission must put on record its very profound concerns about the likely consequences of this judgment for our electoral process in particular and our democracy in general.

“Obviously, persons who seek elective offices could perceive in this judgment an irrelevance of due process and acting within the law.

It is not farfetched that some of them could in future disregard laid down processes, including voting, arm themselves and mobilize thugs and compel Returning Officers to declare them elected, irrespective of the true outcomes of elections.

“Moreover, it may become increasingly difficult for the Commission to convince its officials that they are safe to carry out their legitimate functions without fear of being harassed, held to ransom or visited with bodily harm.”

He restated the Commission’s commitment to due process and obedience to the rule of law in its dealings with all parties and candidates while assuring Nigerians that INEC will not waiver in its determination to enthrone a credible electoral process in Nigeria.