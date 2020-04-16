There seem to be a rising in the momentum of support for the former chairman of Sapele Local Government, Chief Godwin Atose move to be the next chairman of the Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as prominent leaders of the party in the state are lauding his leadership qualities.

They also declared that they were backing him for the chairmanship position of the party in the state.

The leaders at a meeting to shore up support and encouragement for Atose in Sapele, described the former local government boss as a good leader, competent administrator and one of the most uniting figures in Sapele political history.

This is just as they repudiated the endorsement of incumbent PDP chairman, Mr. Kingsley Esiso by some persons they described as sycophants, political jobbers and hucksters in Sapele.

The leaders in a statement by the chairman of PDP Ambassadors, Anthony Akpeki, praised Chief Felix Anirah, Margaret Unukegwo and others for resisting forces which are inconsistent with democratic principles and development of Sapele Local Government, describing as laughable the endorsement of Esiso by alleged paid supporters and failed politicians whose only political achievement is to bootlick any government of the day for their selfish interest.

They said those behind the purported endorsement intended to use the strategy to retain their offices and avert threat by the incumbent chairman to put pressure on the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to remove them since he facilitated the arrangements of these individuals.

“We have not changed our position and we believe that whoever chooses to support Esiso should also remember that a time will come when they will regret it.”

The leaders branded Joyce Overah, Eugene Inoaghan, Godfrey Enita, Julius Egbedi, Jonathan Amitaye, Austine Ayemidejor Goddey Okpako, Godwin Edeki, Perkins Umukoro and Williams Avwigborighe as traitors and tongue lashed them for working against the interest of Sapele.

They also described them as mischief makers and voices of particular interest synonymous with the destruction of Sapele.

They urged Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Chief James Ibori, Prof Sam Oyovbaire and other PDP leaders in the state to think about the future of the party and resist any arrangement that will deter Atose from becoming chairman of the ruling party.

They also urged Esiso, Overah, and others not to obfuscate issues, polarize the party and drag the name of the state governor through the mud.

“Joyce Overah and his cohorts are struggling to remain relevant. They are also diverting attention from the confusion created by Mr. Esiso.”

The leaders hit back at an Igbo trader in Lagos, Mr Linus Obi, calling his comments careless, myopic and brash.

They warned him to be mindful of his actions.

They advised Esiso not to destroy the party with his selfish and anti-democratic agenda.

“There is no going back on the rejection of the Delta State PDP chairman, Mr Kingsley Esiso,” the leaders said.

They also appealed to the Orodje of Okpe to wield the big stick by taking stronger measures against Overah and his co-travelers.