Why we are repositioning, professionalising procurement practice in Delta – DG Procurement Commission

In his desire to enthrone transparency in the public procurement processes in Delta State, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has put structure in place to standardize procurement practice in the state public service.

Speaking in a goodwill message at his Investiture as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CISPMN), Joseph Duke Okeze, Director-General, Delta State Public Procurement Commission, said since assumption of office as the Superintendent of the Procurement Commission, he has worked with the state governor and the State Executive Council, to ensure that the procurement practice conform to international best legislative standards.

According to him, “It is apt to say that the certified members of the Institute are the authentic practitioners of public procurement in Nigeria. It is in keeping with that belief that I have remained in close consultation with CIPSMN Asaba Chapter since I assumed office as the Regulator of public procurement practice in Delta State.

“The Delta State Public Procurement Law 2016 did not make provision for an independent Council to control public procurement practice in the state. I promptly made representations to the Government for the Law to be amended, to conform to international best legislative standards.

Engr. Ifedi Okonkwo receiving the Award of Fellowship of CISPMN in Abuja on behalf of Joseph Duke Okeze, DG DSPPC from CIPSMN president, Alhaji Jubrin Ado

“My submissions were well received by the Governor, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, and he expeditiously set up a Law Review Committee, with a view to reviewing and effecting the proposed amendments, for onward presentation to the State Executive Council (EXCO) and ultimately, the State House of Assembly.

“The outcome of that exercise is the Delta State Public Procurement Law 2020, which provides for an Independent Council on Public Procurement Council, with a representative of CIPSMN as a Member of the Council. The Council has since been inaugurated and Mr. Edwin Abraka of the CIPSMN is a Member of the Council.

“The next step I took was to professionalise public procurement practice in the state and in that regard, I proposed to the State EXCO, the establishment of the Procurement Cadre in the State public service. Again, with His Excellency’s endorsement and support, that proposal has been approved, and as the institutional framework is currently being structured to operationalise the Cadre, I have ensured that the CIPSMN Asaba Chapter is fully involved.

“In essence, I have carried the Institute along in my activities at the Commission and I deeply cherish their collaboration.”

He thereafter dedicated the award to “God Almighty for His guidance and protection; His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa for his continued support; the Delta State Public Procurement Council, for their Support; and the committed and diligent Staff of DSPPC, for their steadfastness and loyalty.”