The management of the University of Lagos has disclosed in a statement, the reason the staff club ”cold room” was shut down.

The development was announced on Monday in a statement by the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit) of the university, Taiwo Oloyede.

The statement reads, “Management at its emergency meeting of October 7, 2019 suspended Dr. Igbeneghu from work immediately and barred him from the University academic areas while the suspension subsists unless invited by a Panel constituted by the University to investigate the matter,” the statement read in part.

“In addition to this, the University Management has ordered the shutdown of the Staff Club “Cold Room” mentioned in the documentary for further investigation.

The so-called “Cold Room” is a Functions Room that may have been abused because this is a deviation from the purpose for which it was created (meetings, seminars, events, etc.).”

The ‘Cold Room’ was mentioned by a lecturer of the school, Boniface Igbeneghu, in a documentary filmed discretely by the BBC.

Recall that in the documentary, Igbeneghu described the room as a place where lecturers meet to “touch students’ breast” at the staff club of the university.