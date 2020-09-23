Why Timo Werner didn’t want to sign for Chelsea

Timo Werner said after watching Chelsea being thrashed by Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge, he became skeptical about signing for Chelsea, Daily Times gathered.

Bayern, who went on to win the Champions League trophy, defeated the blues 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie and 4-1 in the second leg to make up a 7-1 aggregate.

Werner was left shocked by the result and had second thoughts about moving to Stamford Bridge.

The German striker eventually made the £53 million switch from RB Leipzig.

“The 3-0 home defeat of Chelsea in the first leg against Bayern didn’t exactly speak in favour of going to London.

“I have to say that openly because with Leipzig we always played very good and close games against Bayern.”

