Why the ‘Alagbara’ series is a must watch – Adebayo Salami ‘Oga Bello’

Adebayo Salami is a veteran in Nollywood, especially the Yoruba film industry. He is presently part of a star-studded cast of actors in a StarTimes produced series, ‘Alagbara’ and in this interview with MUTIAT ALLI, he spoke about the project and why it is a must watch for everyone combating marriage issues.

What is the meaning of the title, Alagbara?

Well! In Yoruba, ‘Alagbara’ means a powerful person and if you want to interpret it, you may say ‘Alagbara’ is someone of authority; it may be a politician or anybody that has position. But this one is quite different.

I can call it a question. Who is an ‘Alagbara’ between the male and female humans. That is the idea behind the title. A lot of people have unknowingly entered into relationship bondage. Then, you could ask, who is more powerful; a man or woman?

Why ‘Alagbara’?

Naturally, I always base my stories on societal satire that is things that are wrong within the society. If you look around today, it’s happening.

In marital situations, you will see that the way a husband treats his wife and the way the wife treats her husband may be bad.

So, the question is, is it by his or her own making? All these, necessitated the production of this movie.

Are we hoping to see you as an ‘Alagbara’ in this movie or what role you are taking in this series?

I took the role of a useless man that marries women all around. Yes, he likes women too much. The rest, watch it.

What informed your choice of cast?

Yes, I chose them because I knew that they can handle the roles effectively. They can do the job very well.

We hardly see you in series unlike the regular movies, why?

Maybe because they don’t invite me.

With your caliber of person, why don’t they invite you?

I don’t know. Perhaps they are afraid or maybe they feel I cannot interpret their roles. Well, I can’t say. I am a busy person as a matter of fact.

Maybe, they are thinking about my tight schedule. I don’t know why they don’t invite me. But in all honesty, if I see a good script, I will go for it.

So, why are you coming into the series genre?

Don’t get it wrong, it’s not that I have never produced a series before. I produced this one particularly for StarTimes.

As an African man, what’s your comment on feminism?

Well! As an African man, I must confess to you that we have lost our culture. That’s the truth. We are emulating western world too much and that’s what is causing problem of marital life.

That’s why we stressed in ‘Alagbara’, that we must not emulate everything about the western world.

Why the choice of StarTimes?

Well! We threw out our proposals and StarTimes responded. We did exactly what I wanted. My priority is not money.

My priority is not anything else other than for people to watch and see all the messages that I want to pass and I can see that StarTimes can do that. We sat down together, made arrangements together and here we are today.

Have there ever been any disagreement with you and your son while on set?

If he does not interpret a role, we fight. Yes, if he does not maintain discipline during the production, we fight. So, that is it.

What make this movie unique?

Because I have not seen this concept before. What we are putting up is very unique.

Is a day coming that we will hear that Oga Bello has retired?

Have you seen an artiste retire? Just mention one. You move with time and if you don’t practice what you have in you, it will haunt you.