Why terrorism might last in Nigeria for another 20 years – Buratai

On Tuesday, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai the Chief of Army Staff reacted to the criticism against the service chiefs over resurgence of banditry and Boko Haram terrorism in the country. Daily Times report.

Terrorism might persist in Nigeria for another 20 years. Buratai stated this on his verified Facebook page three days after Boko Haram terrorists killed scores of rice farmers in Borno State.

He wrote: “There is general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail. There is likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years.

“It only depends on the level of escalation and the appropriate responses by all stakeholders both civil and military authorities. Also by both local and international actors.

“Citizens responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility.”

The Nigerian Army has scheduled today for the second edition of spiritual warfare seminar to counter Boko Haram propaganda.

Col. Sagir Musa Acting Director, Army Public Relations disclosed this yesterday in an invitation.The army had, last year October in Sokoto, launched the first edition of a joint seminar on spiritual warfare against insurgency and other forms of restiveness.