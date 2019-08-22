Ladesope Ladelokun

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta has charged telecom regulators on the African continent to prioritise consumer protection by putting in place relevant regulatory measures.

Danbatta says this has become necessary owing to the rapid advancement in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) where telecom consumers are on a daily basis exposed to new digital devices and solutions with potential for the telecom consumers to be short-changed by service providers.

Danbatta, at the second edition of the ongoing three-day Conference of African Telecommunications Regulators on Consumer Affairs (CATCO), yesterday, says the conference provides a unique opportunity for African telecoms regulators to build on the principle of Pan-Africanism within the ICT space.

Represented at the event by the Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Henry Nkemadu, Danbatta says NCC strongly believes that service delivery on the part of the licensees in the current era of technological evolution should be the totality of how telecoms operating companies package,

provide and deliver those services to their consumers from the point of ensuring the right Quality of Service (QoS) to the point of delivering the service to the consumer in a satisfactory manner.

He charged participants to leverage the opportunity of the forum to collectively reach concrete resolutions on how regulators can better empower the growing population of ICT tools and services in the light of technological advancement in the industry.