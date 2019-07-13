Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Good materials without proper push by professional s on the field is a waste of time most especially those in the entertainment/creative industry, this was said by popular music promoter and business man, Fowosere Adekunbi during a media chat held recently.

The CEO of Kbee Promo World disclosed that when artistes releases new songs and neglect the essence of a proper push of such materials via several media platforms that includes TV, Radio, Print and more importantly online push; such a song/material is dead on arrival.

He said ‘A lot of artistes believe that when they release new songs and post on online; it usually gets the reach they desire forgetting that all platforms are important 100% to enable them gain visibility for their brand and for that time being, they should equally brace up to do lots of free shows to catch the attention of people to their brand.

Upcoming artistes and the already made names in the industry should as well make their music visible in other bigger platforms like Spotify, ITunes amongst others.

