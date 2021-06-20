‘Why S’East is commitment to one Nigeria’

Moses Oyediran, Enugu

Southeast governors and stakeholders from the geo-political zone at the weekend reaffirmed the commitment of Ndigbo to one Nigeria.

They however said their commitment was to one united Nigeria under the platform of justice, fairness, love and respect for one another.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Chairman of the Southeast Governor’s Forum, Dave Umahi pleaded with leaders of other regions to note the threats to people of the zone and protect them.

Umahi disclosed that the strategic meeting also condemned killings of security operatives and civilians in the zone and other zones and urged security people to discharge their responsibilities within the rules of engagement.

According to Umahi, the meeting requested National Assembly members from the Southeast to support the creation of state police in the ongoing constitutional amendment.

“We Igbo do reaffirm our commitment to united Nigeria under a platform of justice, equality fairness love and respect for one another

“We fairly promise to protect everyone either from other region or another regions living in our places

“We plead with the leaders of other region to please note the treats to our people and protect them

“We condemn the killing of security agencies , the burning of some strategic infrastructures and killing of civilians in south east and even in other regions

“We request our security agencies to please discharge their duties within the rules of engagement of the law

“We condemned in totality the activities of secessionist groups in the south east, we firmly proposed that we do not support them, they do not speak for south east. The impression that Southeast leaders are silent over some of our youths agitation for secession are not correct”. he said.

Present at the meeting were Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, former Secretary to the government of the federation, Pius Anyim, former governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu, among others attended the meeting.