A Yoruba youth group known as Southwest Youth Congress, SYC, has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is under attack because of his perceived presidential ambition in 2023.

This came as the group said that any campaign of calumny against the Vice President will not hold water in the eyes of right-thinking Nigerians.

Kaduna house of horror: My family accused me of converting to Christianity

Comrade Bamise Akintomide, leader of the group, in a statement he signed said “While we are confident that the perceived threat against Professor Osinbajo bears the imprints of a desperate cabal’s wicked strategy for relevance, sadly they have also enlisted the support of agents of calumny of an equally desperate opposition.

“It is our considered opinion that such a campaign of calumny against the Vice President will not hold water in the eyes of right-thinking Nigerians.

“We do know that the orchestrated allegations against Professor Osinbajo, especially the baseless accusation of misusing a non-existent N90 billion campaign fund, are all targeted at achieving the singular objective of dissuading the vice president from considering the idea of running for the presidency in 2023.

“While Mr. Vice President has not told anyone that he will be running for office in 2023, the South West Youth Congress will like to emphasise that the leadership shown by Professor Osinbajo over the period he has worked alongside President Muhammadu Buhari to pilot the affairs of this country has proven his capacity for effective and result-driven governance, and it is our hope and desire that come 2023 he is on the ballot to run for the highest office in the land.

“If he decides to contest, it’s our belief that he is immensely qualified and therefore he has our support and deserves the support of all well-meaning Nigerians.”