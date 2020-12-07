Why Osimhen was livid over Europa league exclusion

By Ben Alaiya

Nigerian strike sensation, Victor Osimhen, was a sad man after he was excluded from the Napoli FC squad that will prosecute the Europa league match up against AZ Aikmaar largely due to injury.

Osimhen, who is 21 had copped a shoulder strain during Nigeria’s scandalous 4-4 draw against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leon at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City in a Nations Cup qualifier.

He was ferried to Naples for immediate treatment and is thought to be recovering but the club did not want to take a risk and left him out of their Europa Cup qualifier.

Team Manager, Gennaro Gattuso, said when he announced his team list the Nigerian record buy, who has scored two goals so far in four Serie A games was not smiling and that also made him sad.

He said he will make efforts to reintegrate the player into the team but has capable replacements for him at the moment.

NFF officials are said to be constantly checking on the player to know his health situation as he was injured while on international duty for Nigeria.

The Nigerian strike star is expected to return to full action in two weeks time.