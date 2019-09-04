Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, has identified weak programmatic foundation and internal disharmony as some of the challenges preventing the scheme from functioning efficiently.

Speaking during a two -day strategic engagement meeting with enrolees and health care providers forum organized by the scheme in Abuja on Wednesday, the NHIS boss also said that the high turnover of chief executives and poor regulatory roles were part of the challenges confronting the NHIS.

In his presentation titled: ‘’NHIS: Changing thelLandscape,’’ Prof. Sambo however, promised to do his best to return the lost glory of the organisation, adding that he will reposition the scheme towards the realisation of its core mandate and national development.

‘’We at the NHIS are working audaciously to re-brand the scheme as the foremost result –oriented organization in the health insurance industry in order to achieve our mandate of the universal health coverage.

‘’I know that NHIS is a system comprising of many stakeholders who are interdependent and the success of each stakeholder depends largely on the others. We are very optimistic that with your support, and the support of other stakeholders, this objective will be realized for the benefit of all Nigerians,’’ he said.

While assuring his commitment to offer a sufficient system that would be beneficial to everyone, Prof. Sambo said that necessary steps were ongoing to solidify the foundation of the organization and to develop a robust comprehensive ICT for integrated operation of the NHIS.

‘’The robust deployment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) will solve 80 per cent of the unacceptable transparency challenges of the NHIS,’’ he added.