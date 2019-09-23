A 34-year-old man who went boar hunting with his father, has reportedly killed his father on Sunday by mistaken his father for one of the animals during a hunting trip in the province of Salerno.

The Italian son opened fire when he saw a shadow and rustling foliage, striking his father in the lower abdomen.

He immediately raised the alarm when he realized what had happened and tried to keep his father alive but by that time, doctors couldn’t save 55-year-old Martino Gaudioso.

BBC reports that the two men were moving through thick bushes near the town of Postiglione in the southern province of Salerno.

They were hunting in a national park area where hunting is prohibited, local media said. Police seized their rifles.

The Italian police have charged the son with culpable homicide after the incidence.

On Sunday the president of the Italian League for the Defence of Animals and the Environment said Italy had become the “Wild West”.

“It is a real national emergency,” Michela Vittoria Brambilla said.

Recall that Sergio Costa, Italy’s environment minister, last October, called for a national ban on Sunday hunting after an 18-year-old was shot and killed close to the French border.