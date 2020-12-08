Why I won’t support Improved Almajiri education system – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has explained reasons he won’t endorse the agitation from Northern governors to improve Almajiri education system, Daily Times reports.

Ganduje gave these reasons on Monday, December 7, while declaring open, a 3-day retreat organised by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in Kano.

He said, “From the survey we have conducted, most of the “Almajiri” roaming our streets are from Niger, Chad and the northern part of Cameroun.

“Once you improve the quality of ‘Almajiri’ education system, you are inviting other ‘Almajiri’ from other places to come to your state.That is another problem.

“The northern governors are putting more pressure toward having a universal legislation that will limit the migration from one state to another,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, ”Enhancing Basic Education in Nigeria towards a Robust Institutional Strengthening and Effective Stakeholder Engagement, Ganduje said the retreat was “very vital and important, especially at this moment that the country is gradually coming out from the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected education in the country.”

However, Ganduje said that the free and compulsory primary and secondary school education, as well as the transformation of the “Almajiri” education system, were some of his major priorities in the education sector.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboye, had said that the retreat was aimed at providing an opportunity for the board and management to brainstorm, exchange ideas and strategies toward moving basic education forward.

“We will also re-assess the legal framework, service delivery model, share emerging developments and trends, including global best practices, for better performance.

“This retreat could not have come at a better time than now when Nigeria and, indeed, the entire world, is facing a common enemy – COVID-19.