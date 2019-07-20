A former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Friday said he voluntarily withdrew his suit against the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Supreme Court.

The former minister made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

NAN recalls that Shittu had challenged his disqualification from participating in the APC governorship primary at the High Court and Appeal Court.

NAN also reports that the case, which was hinged on his non participation in the NYSC, was dismissed in both courts having been instituted outside the stipulated time frame allowed by the Electoral Act.

Shittu said: “When the appeal came up before the Supreme Court on Thursday, and before same could be heard, my counsel stood up and voluntarily withdrew the appeal.

“It must be noted that the dismissal of the suit was based on the application of my counsel and same was not predicated on the decision of the case on the merits.”

Shittu said that he listened to the advice of his counsel who made reference to the decision of the Court of Appeal in Dapo Abiodun’s case.

He hinted that the Appeal Court held categorically that the possession or non-possession of an NYSC discharge or exemption certificate was not a prerequisite for contesting elections in Nigeria.

“Therefore, the Appeal Court has already laid the issue to rest effectively and there is therefore no need to flog a dead horse,” he said.