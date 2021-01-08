Why I want to change the narrative of shoemaking business in Africa- CEO Itele footwear, Agboola Seyi

By Mutiat Alli

With the constant growing rate of the shoe making business in Nigeria, one young lad bent on changing the narrative of shoemaking business in Africa is the CEO of Itele Footwear, Agboola Seyi, who recently disclosed that the shoe making business is one creative hub that cannot be neglected, knowing the necessity of keeping not just foot wears, but a befitting one that speaks volume and class since it cuts across all levels.

Speaking on the future of the brand, Seyi disclosed that Itele Footwear is on the global scene as all hands are currently on deck towards the launch of its first official international store.

Revealing his interest in footwear making, Agboola notes that he dropped out in his first year in school to kick start Itele footwear knowing well the school system won’t help him in achieving his goals.

He said, “It was with my younger brother in our room then we move out after some months to a 10×10 space to make it official and rest is a story now as we have also been able to empower youths in starting there own brands too’.

On the future of the brand, Agboola noted that it’s a global network projection citing that in 2013, the Itele footwear brand drew so many attention when he emerged winner at the 30under30 for best under30 entrepreneur in Oyo State which was presented by Funmi Iyanda and also In July 2019, Gbenga Adenuga presented to Itele footwear the CBSG BUSINESS award for Quality products and services.

Also, in 2016, Itele opened a retail store in Ibadan, Ringroad which helped the business connect some Nollywood stars, the likes of Adeniyi Johnson, Zack Orji, Funsho Adeolu, Seyi Edun all have been spotted wearing Itele products.