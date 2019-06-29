Mutiat Alli – Lagos

Fast rising Nigerian movie producer, talent manager and CEO of Underground Entertainment, Daniel Cole has revealed that one of his major focus as a producer is to further change the face of movie production and the art of telling stories in the entertainment industry via quality movie production that will suit international standard.

‘ The movie industry in the last few years have done a lot of commendable jobs in terms of filming and as such there is still room for a whole lot of improvement that can make us compete with other countries of the world through investment in the state of the art equipments , in-depth script to mention amongst other factors ‘.

As a producer, Daniel is a props to the success story of Achievas entertainment’s first major blockbuster “Knocking On Heavens Door” which was known to be the first ever Netflix Nollywood content acquisition through Iroko in 2015; with his passion and love for storytelling, he equally served as the producer in the film The Island, which received 10 Nominations from Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in Canada and winning 4 of it including the award for the Best African Film.

It is pertinent to note that the Mass Communication graduate has excelled when it comes to event management having executed top notch shows that includes Olamide Live in Concert, Davido’s 30Billion Concert, Burna Boy Musical concert amongst others under the Achievas entertainment limited .