Why I want to be Anambra governor – Ekwueme’s daughter

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Lady Chidi Alexandra Onyemelukwe has said that venturing into the Anambra governorship race, she intends to be the first woman to pick the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and eventually be the first democratically elected female governor of Anambra State.

She said this during a chat with members of the PDP press corps after submitting her expression of interest and nomination forms for the November 6, Anambra governorship election.

She is a daughter of the late former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

On her readiness to scale the male-dominated June 26 contest for the PDP ticket, Lady Onyemelukwe said as a second-generation PDP woman, she has what it takes to defeat other aspirants u the race.

She said “if you are talking of heavyweight, if we are put on the scale, I believe I am heavier than everyone else.



As I said I have a lot to offer. I have a passion for selfless service and godly service. I believe I stand out because l have the DNA of PDP. I am a core party woman from inception.

“Yes, new things are happening, the world is changing. Women are coming up in different places. Anambra State already has two women senators, which is unknown in the rest of Nigeria. It has never been done elsewhere.



In Anambra, we the women are special and innovative and we are daring. This time it will be different and we will see the difference a woman can make”.

She promised that if elected as governor, her administration will give priority attention to women and youth in driving the potentials of the state to greater heights.

“It is the person who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. As a woman and a mother, I believe that I am in a better position to know what is best not just for the children and women but for the men as well because I am also a wife and daughter, and a sister.



I think the most important thing is education, we need to educate our children.

“We need our children to have quality and affordable education. That is the most important thing. In that way, we are training the next generation and the generations to come. The world is moving on, it is not about moving along with them but us catching on and then moving on.

“We need to harness women. Anambra women are strong. As I said we already have two senators out of three. We need to harness our women in terms of having industrial clusters, SMEs. That is my niche and I did serve as Special Assistant to the former president on SMEs in his first tenure. So look out for what Anambra is going to be in the next few years.

“In Anambra State, we are known for industry, hard work, and skills. We are known for innovations. Anambra State is actually an industrial hub. We have the Onitsha, Nnewi, Akwa zones in Anambra State. It is a matter of harnessing what we already have so that we can achieve optimum best of what we have and shine as the light of the nation”, she said.

She said she has no human political godfather but will leverage on her father’s political goodwill.

Lady Onyemelukwe said “basically politics for me is not a game, it is a passion. I grew up in politics and I come from a political family and I know you don’t go on such a journey without God. So I have the most-high with me and I believe that since I have him I will not fail”.