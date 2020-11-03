Why I supported the #ENDSARS movement-Nigerian-American rapper, King Joel

By Mutiat Alli

With roars of the Nigerian youths across the nation to end the brutality melted upon some few by the members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which led to the national wide protest tagged #ENDSARS; one of many Nigerians in diaspora who supported the movement was Nigerian-American rapper, Joel LivingGod popular known as King Joel who gave out relieve materials such as Medical services, food amongst others to protesters for showing their resilience towards developing a better Nigeria.



The Atlanta rapper and record label executive via his social medical platforms have helped raised awareness and personally donated $10,000 to relief efforts in Nigeria.

Speaking on his support, the versatile rapper disclosed that there was need to come to the aid of my fellow Nigerians and that I did via creating a Gofund Me account for other Nigerians in the diaspora to help render more aid to thousands of families suffering from the ongoing devastation.

He said ‘ This is the time to be our brothers keeper, there he however urged well meaning Nigeria’s for support.

On his coming project, King Joel hinted than plans are in top gear for the release of the EP.