A 37-year-old night guard, Wasiu Orilonise, on Thursday told the Ibadan Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Iwo-Road that he he raped his 15-year-old daughter in an attempt to protect her.

The accused who was arraigned on a one-count charge of having carnal knowledge of his daughter, with Charge‎ No. Mi/271c/2019 was remanded in Ibadan Prison custody after his confession.

The prosecutor, Mr. Sunday Ogunremi, told the court that the accused, in December 2018, at Omo Village, Agbofieti, Ibadan, in the Ibadan magisterial district, did rape one Orilonise Adenike without her consent.

Ogunremi‎ said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 34, Subsections 1 and 2 of the Child Rights Law of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2006.

No plea was‎ however taken during the arraignment.

When the Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Olaniran, sought to know from the accused what could have pushed him into defiling his biological daughter, Orilonise said that since he lost his wife a few years ago, he had been taken care of Adenike and others siblings.