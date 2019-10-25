Diana Ejaita Nigerian-Italian illustrator and textile designer has said that Late Chief Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s legacy, inspiration and her work on the community, women empowerment, education, and others made her to create a doodle of her.

Ransome-Kuti

She also said that Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti represented the idea of unity.

Speaking with Google on the work she said people should stick together and help one another despite social status, gender or age just as Funmilayo, fearlessly fight for what you believe in. Thinking about Nigeria today, fighting for your rights is not just a right but a duty for future generations.

‘I truly admire the legacy of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti. Her work focused on the community, women empowerment, education, and everyone around her. She was an inspiration and a true role model’

Below, Ejaita shares some thoughts on the making of the Doodle:



Just in: Tight security Abuja Court , as EFCC arraigns Maina, son

Q: Why was this topic meaningful to you personally?

A:I truly admire the legacy of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti. Her work focused on the community, women empowerment, education, and everyone around her. She was an inspiration and a true role model.

As a socially conscious and independent woman, I believe that fighting for the empowerment of those less fortunate is to be highlighted and recognized. Funmilayor Ransome-Kuti represented the idea of unity and that it is our duty to enforce our rights.



Q: What were your first thoughts when you were approached about the project?

A: I felt a sense of responsibility and knew I needed to create an image that would make the observer want to learn more about her legacy.



Q: Did you draw inspiration from anything in particular for this Doodle?

A: Well, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti was an inspiration to me. It’s rare to read about someone who has achieved so much in a lifetime.



Q: What message do you hope people take away from your Doodle?

A: Like Funmilayo, fearlessly fight for what you believe in. Thinking about Nigeria today, fighting for your rights is not just a right but a duty for future generations. At her time, Funmilayo knew that and made it her mission to do so. People should stick together and help one another despite social status, gender or age. Division is the perfect ground for power abuse, corruption, and social abandonment.