Why I fought my former boss, Adams Oshiomole – Edo Deputy Governor, Shuaibu

Comrade Philip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has revealed why he chose to oppose/fight his former political boss and former APC chairman, Adams Oshiomole, in the recent Edo gubernatorial elections.

Shuaibu revealed that he faced Oshiomole in order to achieve his goal of ending poverty and eradicating Godfatherism in Edo politics while speaking to a crowd at a reception ceremony in honour of a former chairman of the state’s Egor Local Government Region, Ogbemudia Eghe.

“People claim I am loyal to Obaseki, but I am loyal to a cause,” he says.

“I was brutalized and wounded, and had my knees and all replaced under Oshiomhole’s government, all because some godfathers tried to derail our making poverty history, and we fought on the side of the people, and Oshiomhole was the beneficiary of that struggle.”

“In the second battle, he (Oshiomhole) became the new godfather, attempting to derail, making poverty history in Edo, and I fought on Governor Obaseki’s side.

So, the player doesn’t matter; what matters is that whoever wants to keep Edo from being the poorest city in the world will need all of us to fight, and I will be at the forefront of that fight.”