Why I dump my boyfriend for his best friend – South African lady

A South African Lady simply identified as Snazo Maduna has explained why she dumped her boy friend for his best friend.

Maduna while celebrating her 3rd anniversary with her boyfriend on her instagram account revealed that he used to be her ex-boyfriend’s best friend before they began dating.

She said her boyfriend at the time used to neglect her and when his friend sent her a message asking how her boyfriend treats her, she opened up to him.

He then promised that he could treat her better and she moved on with him.