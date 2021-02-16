Why I defected to APC at short notice, Daniel explains to associates

STEPHEN GBADAMOSI, IBADAN

A former governor of Ogun State, Chief Gbenga Daniel, has appologised to his supporters and explained why he had to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at short notice.

Daniel was a frontline member of the PDP, having ruled Ogun State on the ticket of the party for two consecutive terms of four years.

He also led the campaign team of the party’s last presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Tuesday, former Governor Daniel apologised to his former party for the short notice, adding that his support for Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, during the last governorship election in the state ought to have hinted that he would be defecting to the APC.

“Pardon my short notice in informing you of my route to the APC, which, as you might have suspected, started with my supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun during the last election,” he said.

The former governor said the pressure to officially declare for the APC had increase in recent days, a development that made it inevitable for him to acquiesce.

“I have since experienced an avalanche of encouragement to come on board. However, in the last 48 hours, things took a dizzying speed with the decision of the APC national chairman to request to visit me at Asoludero on Wednesday with about three governors.

“While planning for the visit, Governor Abiodun also decided to visit me with another set of governors. It, therefore, meant that I have finally been ‘captured.’

“I thought I should quickly brief the house before the news goes viral. Thank you for your understanding,” he said.