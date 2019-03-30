Why I can never play nudity in movies – Mercy Johnson Okojie

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

For Mercy Johnson-Okojie, joggling acting and been a mother and wife can be tedious but for the better understanding of her husband and her ability to set priority makes life worth-living; In chat with MUTIAT ALLI, she talks more about her TV Show, why nude role is a no go area for her, joy of motherhood amongst others.

How do you put yourself together to play different characters in different movies?



Every character I play in any movie is challenging. But I try as much as possible to be new character and any point in time. I try to get better. I also play a lot and draw inspirations from people around me.



For example, if I am asked to play a journalist, I’ll quickly adjust myself to the way you are seated, grab the mic and all these similar questions you have been asking me. I learn from everyone around me; environment, nature and happening.



In terms of movie making what next for you?



I have my TV show the cooking show coming up pretty soon. Its different kind of Talk Show. While cooking, we talk about marriage and it struggles.

The spices of marriage and all that surrounds it.



It’s not just for celebrities, but for people from different works of life. Even divorced and single parents can come around, to share their experiences, so others can learn.

It has a slogan of ‘You won’t be honest about it, then don’t talk about it’. Married ones, can come and tell us how they spice up their home.



How do you spice up your own marriage, as we see more of you and your husband on Instagram?



Well, I don’t want to talk about my husband. But everybody knows my husband is very cute. Don’t let him take the shine off the Interview (laughs).



How do you cope as a mother and actress?



I have kids, they always see me like the role model they have. So every day I try to do better to cover up the mistakes I had in the past.

I try to make better diaries for them to avoid embarrassment, the internet never forget. I wouldn’t want them to grow up to see any embarrassing thing about me on the internet.

One day I asked my daughter what she wants to become when she grows older, she looked me in the eyes and said: ‘Mummy to want to be exactly like you.



Are you happy with what you have achieved so far as an actress?



Yes, extremely. I can still do better. We are never satisfied. I have goals to accomplish. Some are fulfilled some I’m working very hard to accomplish. As long as you are alive you always try to do better.



What kind of role won’t you play at this level?



I think now nudity. Any form of nudity I won’t play irrespective of whatever price tag it has on it.

It does not speak well of our culture and remember I am a mother and a wife; how will my family members feel when they see such. Any form of nudity is no for me.



What if your husband allows you?



He will never give me that consent. My husband is an Ishan man. Yes he wouldn’t like that kind of thing. But i have to be very careful with everything I do now because I have kids.

I have to live right for them. Do everything within my comfort zone to maintain a clean slate. Now, I have stopped doing romance roles, I do more of comedy. I think I have enough and lots of romance movies.