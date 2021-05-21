Why I appointed 38,000 political aides – Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state claims to have recruited 38,000 political aides to help the state combat poverty.

In an interview with Arise TV on Friday, the governor explained that the appointment would give him the “emotional and social temperature” he needs to carry out his duties.

“In politics talk is cheap. I have history. I know clearly that poverty is extreme and I decided to bring 38,000 young people into the dining table to allow me the emotional and social temperature to take advantage of my business connection to bring value to Cross River state,” Ayade said.

“These people are bringing values. I have several projects ongoing. All of these need people to manage. Besides let’s deal with it, if you look at the principles, section 14 of our constitution: the primary purpose of government is the welfare and security for the people. Of what use would it be to build a super highway or a deep sea port when 4.5 million people are dying out of hunger. It’s better to put food on a table than to put food on concrete. These 38,000 people have not only brought value, they’ve reduced poverty.”

Ayade, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), explained that the change was inevitable because his state could not afford “extreme opposition.”

He claims that joining the governing party would help him amp up his demands in the national debate.

“Cross River state is challenged. We’ve lost oil wells; we’ve lost our territory. We seem to come from a minority section. We can’t also afford extreme opposition and I’ve always believed that moderation is the rule,” he said.