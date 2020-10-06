Why having fans at the stadium is important — callum Robinson reveals

West Bromwich Albion star, Callum Robinson has revealed why he feels football fans should be offered more.

The English player is aware that mental health has been a challenge worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic and feels the fans have been saved by football in essence, Daily Times gathered.



He said “I would say football, in general, is keeping people healthy,”

“You laugh and you (might say) there’s no chance, but I know it is definitely helping people’s heads, with them being at home a lot at the moment.

“Winter is coming as well and that’s a bit of a downer with the virus. If we can get a win for the country for Thursday and put a smile on people’s faces, that would be massive.”



“The most difficult part about closed doors is that you score against Chelsea and there’s no one there to celebrate with, just the camera,” he continued.

“For West Brom back in the Premier League, the fans would (normally) be roaring us on and celebrating and helping us on the way, which isn’t happening at the moment.

“You take the fans for granted. Aston Villa beat Liverpool 7-2 at Villa Park. I was there (at Villa) before and that place would have been going off for hours.

“Obviously, it’s just sad that isn’t happening at the moment, but we have to just keep working hard through these times.” He added.