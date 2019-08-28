Cape Verdean singer, popularly known as the ‘’barefoot singer’’ born on 27 August, 1941, died on 17 December, 2011 had a humble beginning even after the death of her father, and placed in an orphanage home she still managed to built her career in music at an early age.

Évora released her album La Diva Aux Pieds Nus, in 1988, every two years she made syure she released an album every two years.

In 2004, her album Voz d’Amor won Best Contemporary World Music Album at the Grammys.

Évora performed shoeless onstage, which some interpreted as a sign of solidarity with the poor, claiming her the barefoot diva not by accident.

In addition she was called the queen of Morna, she was an ambassador for the United Nations’ World Food Programme, a humanitarian food-assistance initiative that delivers food in emergency situations and works to improve nutrition in communities around the world.