Why do these people think they can intimidate me with the police? — Wike

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has reacted to reports of over 300 security personnel laying siege at his hotel lodge in Benin city, the Edo state capital.

Recall Daily Times Nigeria reported that on Friday, the Rivers State Government raised the alarm that the life of Governor Nyesom Wike is in danger, following policemen’s barricade of the hotel he (Wike) lodged in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The statement titled, ‘Gov Wike’s life is in danger in Edo State’, stated, “the attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to a worrisome report that the hotel our Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is staying in Benin City is presently under siege by over 300 policemen.

“What is more disturbing is that the policemen led by DIG Leye Oyebade have also been very audible with threats that he should leave Edo State.

“We want to place on record that the Rivers State Governor was appointed the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council Chairman for the September 19, 2020, Edo State governorship election.

“This is even more so when placed against the backdrop of the fact that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, who equally occupies this same position in the All Progressives Congress, APC, and indeed his counterpart, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, are all in Benin, Edo State, carrying out the same assignment for the APC.

However, in reacting in a tweet, he stated that he cannot be intimidated by the police.

In his words, “Why do these people think they can intimidate me with the police, Laughable!”

Recall that Governor Wike was appointed Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election, which is currently taking place today.