The Court of Appeal had three weeks ago, October 11, 2019, nullified the election of Dino Melaye, who before then represented Kogi West at the upper chamber of the National Assembly. The decision of the Court was a confirmation of an earlier ruling by the Kogi State National Assembly Election Tribunal.

The Court of Appeal therefore ordered a fresh election between Dino, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While stakeholders wait for November 16, when the re-run election was fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) many Nigerians are using the social media and other platforms to pray and wish for the return of Dino Melaye to the red chamber of the National Assembly; and the reasons for their quest are quite clear.

No matter the political divide one is coming from, it has become a national consensus that Dino Melaye, until a few weeks ago, was a quintessential lawmaker. He has been described by many as the most outstanding senator of the 8th and 9th Assembly. Many have also argued that Dino remains the best senator in Nigeria’s history, howbeit debatable.

What makes Dino a good senator? You may wish to ask.

A senator is a lawmaker. The job of a lawmaker is to make quality contributions in the making of good laws for the protection of lives and properties of citizens and ensure that such laws are operational through oversight functions on the executive and other arms of the government.

Furthermore, we can say that active representation can be seen from how many bills and motions a representative initiated or co-sponsored; how active and articulate he/she is during debates on the floor at plenary; how much the representative has influenced his colleagues or ministers to attract developmental projects to his direct constituency and at the national level.

If those are the internationally accepted indices for accessing the overall performance a lawmaker, there is no Nigerian, political leaning notwithstanding, that would say that Dino is not an outstanding senator. No one can count him among the bench warmers who sit all days without saying either ‘aye’ or ‘nay.’ But, through active and qualitative debate, Dino has helped to place Kogi West Senatorial District on national consciousness.

During his time at the 8th National Assembly, Dino Melaye sponsored about 20 bills and moved over 30 motions, two of which were “A Bill for an Act to provide for the Establishment of a Federal University of Agriculture, Kabba,” and “A Bill for the prohibition of persons from lynching, mob action and extrajudicial executions” which seeks to protect crime suspects from extra-judicial and summary executions.

From the House of Representatives where he graduated to the red chambers, Dino Melaye has always been visible at plenary, raising motions and debating vehemently.

Apart from actively representing his constituency, Dino has been a voice for the voiceless, standing against injustice and obnoxious, anti-people state policies as well as shouting to expose corruption, all these without fear of whose egg would be broken. When the above are added to the colour and entertainment Dino’s elegant appearance and eloquence bring to Nigerians while they watch the senate proceedings at home, one would clearly see why his return to the senate a prayer for lovers of democracy and good governance.

It was Dino, more than any other Senator that resisted the introduction of an offensive policy asking car owners to go and pay for Duties which was purely a responsibility of dealers and importers. Although the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service insisted not to appear before the Senate in uniform, but the organisation was compelled by the Senate through a debate led by Dino, to suspend the implementation of that policy, indefinitely. Within the few days of Dino’s absence at plenary following the Court of Appeal ruling, Customs officers have been reported to have raided hotels to ask car owners to produce evidence of Duty payment.

In addition to resisting the entrenchment of draconian policies, the Kogi West Senator fought vehemently against nepotism in appointments into federal establishments, racketeering in employment by management of top government agencies, among many others.

While fighting to see that good laws are made, Dino also beamed searchlights on both the Federal Government and the administration of his home state, Kogi, criticizing policies he felt were not in the interest of the public.

In addition to the confidence many have in him, Dino himself believes in the institution of the Senate and proud of himself as a great lawmaker. Therefore when President Muhammadu Buhari attacked the senate while receiving members of his campaign organization, Dino fired back at the President, on the floor of the red chamber.

“As a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria who came to the national assembly in 2007, about 11 years ago, I am particularly unhappy that my privilege was abused by the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari last week”, Melaye said.

Addressing his colleagues while facing then Senate President Bukola Saraki, Melaye continued: “Mr. President, the president at the presidential villa while addressing a delegation of the campaign organisation; and this was televised on Channels TV and AIT and I have a copy to tender before the senate…..

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in his address said he does not know what we are doing. He said some of us have been in the national assembly for over 10 years and we have nothing to show for it and I say this statement is not only un-presidential but is an insult on my person and the institution of the national assembly where I’m proudly a member.

“Such derogatory statements and insult on the national assembly should not be allowed to go unnoticed. I’m very proud to be a member of the national assembly that I have been for the past 11 years…” Dino protested.

He also frowned at the manner in which appointees of the President shunned invitations to appear before the national assembly, saying, “One then begins to wonder why you will summon the IGP (Inspector General of Police) and he will refuse to come.

“We are not surprised that Director-Generals of parastatals or agencies will refuse to honour summons of the national assembly because the body language of the president is demeaning the national assembly,” he said.

On Kogi, Dino once stated that the state was not under democratic rule but government of looters. “Kogi State is not witnessing democracy. What we are witnessing is the government of the greedy, by the greedy and for the greedy, best put as ‘greedocracy,” he said, having earlier accused the state government of “shooting the moon and boxing the air” The Government Dino said was “Spending over N1bn of taxpayers’ money on an unproductive venture, when salaries and pensions have not been paid, is wicked.”

As a shouting testimony of his popularity among the people of Kogi West, an attempt was made in 2018 by politicians to recall Dino from the senate but ended up as a huge endorsement for him.

The recall attempt which was a massive media issue reached its peak while Dino was hospitalized in Abuja following a rough-ride he had with agents of state security days earlier. The recall verification exercise conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed after the verified signatories to the petition for his recall was far short of requirements.

According to the laws, for the verification exercise to succeed, 50 percent plus one of the signatories to the petition had to be verified. But based on the results announced by Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti, the Declaration Officer for the exercise, only 18,742 of the 189,870 of the signatories to the petition for the Senator’s recall were verified by INEC.

For his doggedness and capacity to speak to authority, Dino has been attacked severally by spokespersons of both the federal and his state government. He has also been arrested and prosecuted dozens of times but remains unshaken in his resolve to address issues he considered of national importance, saying he fears nobody. “I fear nobody. I only respect human beings. I have been arrested 18 times within the last three years and I have 12 cases in court. But I’m still standing,” he said, adding at another occasion that “I will continue to defend the poor and defenceless masses of Kogi State. If I die, I die. We must rescue the state.”