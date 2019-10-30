There are indications that the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) may not able to complete the remaining 19-km track to link Iju-Ishaga to Ebute Meta latest by November 25, 2019, deadline given the contractor by the transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

This development, may also, affect the Nigerian government plans to roll out free train services from Ebute Meta to Ibadan on November 30 this year.

The move, which is part of an initiative by the government to ease traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway under reconstruction which has been experiencing gridlock.

“The Federal Government plans to commence free train services from Ebute Meta in Lagos State to Ibadan by November 30, 2019,’’ said Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation.

He has, therefore, urged the contractors, to complete the remaining 19-km track to link Iju-Ishaga to Ebute Meta latest by November 25.

But while reacting to this directive, Deputy Project Manager, CCECC Railway Project, Xia LiJun, was sceptical of the date, urging the government to give the firm more time.

He cited the weather conditions and the gridlock in Lagos metropolis as some of the factors that would not allow them to deliver the job on the November date.