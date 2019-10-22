Having worked in the media industry as a producer for over a decade, CEO BookingsAfrica.com found many limitations when trying to source creative’s across the continent.

The process is currently expensive, time consuming and extremely inefficient and as such the major reason I have dedicated the last 3 years of my life creating this innovative tech-enabled solution, that will reshape Africa’s workforce; Fade Ogunro disclosed this while speaking to journalist recently at an event.

Fade Ogunro

Speaking further, Fade Ogunro noted that one of the key aims of BookingsAfrica.com is to help unlock the earning potential of young entrepreneurial Africans and monetize their latent skillset.

Through the app, users can search for a variety of talent, compare their transparent prices, book online, pay securely and provide ratings and reviews for services across Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

On partnering with the new business, Chief Investment Officer of Unicorn Group, Mr. Mayowa Ayodele said’ We are excited to partner with Fadé and her team who have built a strong technology-led and scalable business that is harnessing and monetizing the latent talent of Africans across the continent. We believe that investing in Bookings Africa.

At the moment, the platform offers well over 14 talents that cuts across several skilled work that includes DJ’s, Hairstylist, Social media influencers, Photographers to mention but few with operations in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.