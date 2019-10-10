The Federal Government in recent times has been developing a lot of of measures for the application of biotechnology in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Prof. Alex Akpa, Director-General of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) stated at the opening of a 5-day workshop on Basic Laboratory Training on Living Modified Organisms (LMOs) Detection and Identification, that Nigeria has made significant strides in advancing the practice of biotechnology to enhance economic development.

Akpa, said the country and the agency had achieved a lot in the practice of biotechnology under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

On Monday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal government will soon establish a Biotechnology Centre in Zamfara.

Alhaji Kabiru Maipalace, the lawmaker representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, who disclosed this, said the National Biotechnology Development Agency, under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, has the responsibility of establishing the centre.

According to him, the Centre is expected to provide many job opportunities for the teeming youths and also improve capacity building of farmers in the state.

Elaborating on the importance of Biotechnology in agriculture, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu stated at the ICGB-NABDA-SCBD-NBMA Workshop on Basic Laboratory Training on Living Modified Organisms (LMO) Detection and Identification, that adoption Of Agric Biotechnology would end hunger in Nigeria.

Onu, added that its application in Nigeria will end the importation of basic food because of its potential to play a very critical role in ensuring that the country produces enough food to feed its citizens.

The numerous benefits of the application of biotechnology in our agricultural sector is important for farmers as well as the nation.

Agricultural biotechnology gives plants the ability to grow in a wider range of environments. Some plants do well only in certain climates or soil conditions but by introducing genes from other organisms, scientists can alter these plants so that they’ll grow in climates that normally would be too harsh for them.

Through genetic manipulation, scientists can create crops that produce more than their unmodified counterparts. It’s also possible to introduce genes so that a crop has more nutritional value.

Another useful application of biotechnology in agriculture involves making plants more resistant to disease, pests and chemicals. Genes can give plants a defense against threats that could normally wipe out an entire generation of crops but still safe for human consumption.

As an engine of economic growth, agriculture can help alleviate the poverty that still afflicts Africa and the rest of the world, and biotechnology can help agriculture do the simple, but still elusive, job of ensuring that hungry people have enough to eat.