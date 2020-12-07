 Why Arteta is displeased with Partey after Tottenham defeat

7th December 2020
by Olamide Francis
Why Arteta is displeased with Thomas Partey after Tottenham defeat

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has expressed displeasure over Thomas Partey’s decision to walk off the pitch after sustaining an injury during their 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday, Daily Times gathered.

Partey had just returned from a thigh injury to start the North London Derby.

The Ghana international walked over to the touchline during the build-up to Harry Kane’s goal that put Spurs 2-0 up and was replaced by Dani Ceballos immediately.

After the match, Arteta confirmed Party would have an MRI, but insisted the 27-year-old was supposed to stay on the pitch during the attack.

“I applaud their first goal, it is world class, but the second goal we were a man down, we left a massive gap and they took advantage,” Arteta told the BBC.

“He [Thomas Partey] has to stay on the pitch. It looks like the same injury he has already had, he will have an MRI.”

