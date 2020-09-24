‘Why APC lost in Edo’ Short News

By Isaac Job

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Akwa Ibom State and chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd), said the people of Edo State were upset with Adams Oshiomhole because he wanted to turn himself into a godfather of politics in the state.

Nkanga said this while reflecting on the Edo State governorship election in an interview with newsmen in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State said that Oshiomhole came to power preaching an end to godfatherism but wanted to turn himself into the godfather of Edo politics but the people rejected him.

“Godfatherism, we are seeing the end of it. Adams Oshiomhole came to power preaching that godfatherism will come to an end in Edo State.

I remembered the days of Tony Anenih and the rest of them saying no to godfatherism. He was lucky, he went in at that time.

“So people must have been very upset that after doing that he turned himself into a god, not just a godfather, he wanted to be god and of course the people rejected him,” Nkanga said.

He described the PDP win as a victory for democracy, adding that contrary to the expectations of cynics, the votes of the people were able to count at the end of the game.

He said the victory is a sweet relief to PANDEF because all the governors of the South South would now be free to speak knowing that their political thinking will now be the same.

He said the BRACED Commission was doing very well when it started, adding that a virus came into it when Edo was lost to other political parties.

READ ALSO: APC accepts defeat, says Edo election represents true democracy

He said: “I was not surprised that the BRACED Commission was doing very well when it first started.

We see everybody being happy within the Niger Delta region, they were thinking alike. Development was coming until a virus came into it when we lost Edo State to other political parties”.

He expressed satisfaction that with the new development many things would start picking up in the region again.