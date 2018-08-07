Why A’ Court set aside trial court’s judgment on election sequence

One fundamental reason the Court of Appeal gave last week for setting aside the judgment delivered by the Federal High Abuja division on the suit filed by Accord party was that the suit itself was premature. The political party had filed the action at the Federal High Court when the action it sort to challenge was inchoate.

Accord party, sensing that the National Assembly may veto the President’s decline assent, the party filed the suit at the Federal High Court Abuja challenging the passage of the bill.

The political party instituted the action the very week President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018.

The President was not satisfy with the insertion of Section 51(1) in to the amendment Bill, more so when during the debate by members of the Senate at the floor the Bill was tagged: “A Bill for an Act to amend the provisions of the Electoral Act to make provisions for sequence of elections in Nigeria and for related matters.”

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Suleiman Nazif had explained that the inserted Section 51 (1) provides for “new reordered sequence of elections that would start with Governorship/State Houses of Assembly elections, followed by the National Assembly election and Presidential election last .”

Section 51 (1) of the amendment Electoral Bill 2018 was a major reason adduced by the President for withholding his assent even though he rejected the bill on three different grounds.

The new sequence of elections inserted by the legislature through section 25(1) violates the provisions of section 72 of the 1999 constitution which empowers the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to fix dates of elections and see to its conduct in all ramifications, the presidency had said.

The fear that National Assembly may veto the president assent created apprehension in the polity and to prevent it from happening, Accord party went to court. In its prayer, the party asked the court to stop the passage of the bill into an act.

Plaintiff counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) through oral application asked the court for a preservative order. In his wisdom the judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed ordered “the defendants to maintain status quo ante belum pending the next adjourned date.

“In view of the provisions of section 58, subsection 5 of the 1999 constitution which empowers the National Assembly to veto the president withholding of his assent by a two-third majority votes, the court is simply to preserve the res in order to safeguard the integrity of the court and the sanctity of the judiciary under section 6 (6) of the 1999 constitution.”

Accord party suit went through full trial on Tuesday 20, March, 2018 during which the National Assembly preliminary objection was also heard. In its objection, which was argued by Joseph Daudu (SAN) the National Assembly said the bill is inchoate with the president’s refusal to ascent to it.

That the doctrine of separation of power robbed the court of jurisdiction to interfere with work in progress in the National Assembly. That the bill in question will become an Act of Parliament if the President ascended to it or his declined assent is vetoed by the National Assembly.

In the Originating Summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/232/2018, the plaintiff raised 8 issues for determination by the court, thus: Having regards to the combined provisions of sections 79,116,118,132,153,160(1) and 178 of the 1999 constitution as amended,

the constitution read together with paragraph 15(a) of the third schedule to the same constitution, whether the 3rd defendant ( Independent National Electoral Commission) is not the only institution or body constitutionally vested with the powers and vires to organized, undertake and supervised elections to the offices of the president,

the vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria, the Governor and deputy governor of a state, the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each state of the federation, including fixing the sequence and dates of the elections to the said offices?

That considering the combined provisions of sections 79,116,118,132,153,160(1) and 178 of the 1999 constitution as amended, the constitution read together with paragraph 15(a) of the third schedule to the same constitution, whether the 1st defendant (National Assembly) possesses the powers vires to propose any bill or pass any bill into an Act which directs or purport to direct, mandates, or purport to mandate,

dictates or purport to dictate to the 3rd defendant to follow a particular sequence in the organization and conduct of elections to the offices of President and vice president, the Governor and deputy governor of a state, the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each state of the federation?

Whether having regard to the exercise by the 3rd defendant (INEC) of its powers and in furtherance of its function and duty to organize, undertake and supervise all elections to the offices of the

President and vice president, the Governor and deputy governor of a state, the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each state of the federation, as prescribed by sections 76(1), 116(1), 132(1), 153(1)(f) and 178(1) and sections 25 and 30 of the Electoral Act, 2010 and having come out with or announced a schedule or time table for 2019, general election,

the 1st defendant can later make a law to re-order, or prescribed a schedule inconsistent with the schedule or order earlier on made by the 3rd defendant under legislation which were at the time of the exercise valid and extant ?

The plaintiff further asked for a declaration that the 3rd defendant(INEC) is the only body and or institution constitutionally vested with the powers, vires and duties to organize, undertake and supervise elections to the offices of the President and vice president,

the Governor and deputy governor of a state, the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each state of the federation, including fixing or assigning dates for the said elections and the sequence of same.

The plaintiff is therefore asking the court for an Order setting aside clause 25 of the Electoral Amendment Bill, 2018

An order of perpetual injunction restraining:

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, represented by the second defendant, from assenting to the electoral act amendment bill, 2018 as passed by the first defendant.

The first defendant from passing into law, by a two third majority, or any majority at all the said bill as already passed by it.

The trial court granted the reliefs sought except the prayer seeking to restrain the President from assenting to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill because the President had already declined his assent.

Dissatisfied with the judgment the National Assembly appealed against the decision of the Federal High Court.

In its judgment that was delivered last week’s Wednesday, five justices of full panel of the Court of Appeal set aside the entire judgment of the Federal High Court which nullified the National Assembly’s election re-ordering provision of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2018.

In their unanimous judgment delivered by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, the Court of Appeal held that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit in the first place.

She also held that the Accord’s suit was premature as a bill could not be challenged in the law court until it became an Act.

In upholding the appeal by the National Assembly, the appellate court further held that the Accord Party which instituted the suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja lacked the locus standi to file the action.

Justice Bulkachuwa held that since the bill did not affect its rights or the obligations of the party, the “general interest” available to the public did not confer the rights on it to challenge the bill.

Though the appellate court noted that section 4(8) of the 1999 Constitution imbued the judiciary with the powers to review the exercise of legislative functions and determine the constitutionality of acts of the NASS, it said such judicial powers does not negate the principle of separation of powers enshrined in sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Constitution.

While upholding the appeal that was lodged by the NASS, the Justice Bulkachuwa-led panel stressed that a Bill does not become an Act of the NASS until it is assented to by the President pursuant to section 58 of the constitution.

It maintained that the constitution gave the President the right to the decline his assent to a Bill, following which such document would be returned to the NASS for further legislative action that could result in dumping of the proposed law or an override of the President by two-third majority vote by both chambers of the legislature.

“A court of law has no jurisdiction to decide on a Bill still undergoing legislative process. Such decision becomes null and void since it is not yet a law or an Act of NASS”, Justice Bulkachuwa held, adding that doing otherwise would amount to the court “unwittingly interfering with the doctrine of separation of powers”.

“The court cannot grant an injunction to restrain the legislature from performing its legislative duties. It should however be sounded clear that the court has the jurisdiction to strike down any law or Act of the NASS when found to be in contravention of any section of the Constitution”.

The appellate court held that the suit by Accord Party was “an action that was designed to obstruct the legislative powers of the NASS to make law”.

It further observed that as at the time the suit was filed before the high court, the NASS had yet to conclude its legislative duty as far as Amendment of the Electoral Act 2018 was concerned.

The appellate court warned that a situation where suits are filed to challenge Bills that are still undergoing legislative process was capable of disabling the legislature.

It held that Accord Party failed to show how the proposed amended election sequence would affect its right as a political party, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which was listed as the 3rd Respondent in the appeal, did not file a suit to challenge the purported infringement on or usurpation of its powers by the NASS.

“The plaintiff’s locus standi in this case has not yet been disclosed. A claimant must have some justifiable interest that would suffer or show that he has an injury or damage to suffer.

“I am satisfied and I hold that this 1st Respondent’s action at the lower court was not justice-able. The suit was an academic exercise that did not raise any live and genuine issue in controversy for determination. “The suit is frivolous and clearly an abuse of court process. I resolve the issue in favour of the Appellant.

The judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on April 25 is hereby nullified. “On the whole this Appeal succeeds, it has merit. The judgement of the high court is hereby set-aside”, the appellate court held.

It will be recalled that the NASS had in the Appeal marked CA/A 485/2018, which was filed on June 14, prayed the court to declare that it has the constitutional powers to amend the Electoral Act to re-order the election sequence already released by INEC.

However, the last word appeared not to have been heard about the election sequence and the suit as the Accord has threatened to appeal the decision. When that happened the Supreme Court will have the opportunity to have the final say on the matter.

Meanwhile, as the matter drags on the Presidency is studying a fresh version of the Amended 2018 Electoral Bill sent by the National Assembly for his assent.

It is not clear which path the President will take, more so when INEC’s timetable for holding of party primaries begins this month.

It is instructive to note that Section 87 of the 2010 Electoral Act requires that political parties hold primaries for aspirants seeking elective positions. This section further outlines the procedure for nomination of candidates by parties.