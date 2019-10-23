Popular Nigerian Musician, Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley has said: “In Nigeria, they will arrest you first then they will try find out your crime after.

“Who’s got Tinubu or Buhari’s contact number please?” he wrote on his Twitter page

Thousands of Africans received quality education in Russia – Putin



This came as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to order `a red bag’ belonging to Naira Marley, be removed from his possession in the dock.