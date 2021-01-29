WHO unveils new approach to tackling neglected tropical diseases

By Doosuur Iwambe

The World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed an ambitious target and innovative approach to tackle at least 20 neglected tropical diseases.

In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, the global health body noted that neglected tropical diseases affect more than one billion people, especially the poor and that the diseases thrive in areas where access to quality health services, clean water and sanitation is scarce.

According to the statement, the area of target includes the eradication of dracunculiasis (guinea worm), yaws and achieving 90 per cent reduction in the need for treatment for neglected tropical diseases by 2030.

The WHO revealed that the road map, developed through a wide consultative process involving countries, partners, stakeholders, the scientific community and academia, provides opportunities to evaluate, assess and adjust programmatic actions as and when needed over the next decade, by setting clear targets and milestones.

It stated that the distinct feature of the approach is to drive greater ownership by national and local governments, including communities.

The world body further listed the overarching 2030 global targets to include reducing by 90 per cent the number of people requiring treatment for neglected tropical diseases, at least 100 countries to have eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease, eradicate two diseases (dracunculiasis and yaws) and reduce by 75 per cent the disability-adjusted life years related to neglected tropical diseases.

Speaking on the development, the WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stressed the urgent need to do things differently to end the scourge of neglected tropical diseases.

“If we are to end the scourge of neglected tropical diseases, we urgently need to do things differently.

“This means injecting new energy into our efforts and working together in new ways to get prevention and treatment for all these diseases to everyone who needs it,’’ Dr. Ghebreyesus said.

Also, the Director, WHO Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases, Dr. Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela, disclosed that the roadmap involves working across sectors in delivering programmes for all the 20 neglected tropical diseases as well as promoting equity and country ownership.‘

’The road map is designed to address critical gaps across multiple diseases by integrating and mainstreaming approaches and actions within national health systems, and across sectors.

“At its core, this road map aims to put people first. It involves working across sectors in delivering programmes for all the 20 neglected tropical diseases and promote equity and country ownership.

To do so, programmes have to be sustainable with measurable outcomes and backed by adequate domestic financing,’’Dr. Malecela added.