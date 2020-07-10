Who is next? God knows – Nigerians react to Tunde Braimoh’s death

Following the disclosure of the death of another lawmaker in Lagos, Tunde Braimoh, various reactions have surged from concerned Nigerians.

Recall Daily Times reported that Honourable Tunde Braimoh, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Kosofe II died on the morning of Friday, July 10.

Taiwo Fadipe the chief press secretary to the Kosofe Local Government Chairman confirmed the death saying Braimoh died of Covid-19 complications at the isolation centre in Yaba, Lagos.

Reacting to the lawmaker’s death, Mr Victor Akande, representing Ojo Constituency I said his death was shocking because the late Braimoh was always cautious of his health status.

He said: “It is true that we lost Tunde Braimoh, I could not sleep since 1a.m. when I learnt about his demise, he is one of those who never toyed with his health matters.

“Highly cautious and will always maintain strict adherence to all medical counsels from the appropriate quarters as it concerns prevention of this spread of COVID-19 scourge.

“He would be sorely missed, he was such a fine breed whose impact will ever remain a point of reference.”

Also, Hakeem Sokunle, Chairman, House Committee on Health, said that the late Braimoh might have died of COVID-19 and t was possible he had contracted it from late Sen. Bayo Osinowo with whom he was a close confidant.

“We have been battling it for a while now before his sudden demise. It is so sad we eventually lost him.

“It is assumed he may have likely contracted the virus from late Pepperito with whom you are much aware he was a close confidant, it is confirmed he died of COVID-19,” Sokunle said.

Moreover, on social media, Dele Momodu, a Nigerian journalist/publisher revealed that Braimoh was a great gentleman.

He stated, “Wow, such a great gentleman! Rest in Peace dear Brother…”

While one Oyedele Elijah questioned the acts of God on the multiple deaths happening in the assembly recently as he revealed late Sen. Bayo Osinowo aka Pepperito had recently died from an unknown illness.

Elijah stated, “Who is next? God knows… Tunde Braimoh and Pepperito are gone”.

Again, one oshogwe stated, “I never thought I would be this saddened over the death of a politician but Hon. Tunde Braimoh wasn’t just any politician.

“If he truly died of COVID-19, then this proves to me over again that this virus is so real. Braimoh was a lawmaker extraordinaire. Very down to earth…” he said.

Daily Times reports that until his sudden death, the deceased, was the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy who made copious contributions to state developmental policy debate on the floor of the house.