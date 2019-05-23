WHO appoints 4 new global health ambassadors

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the appointment of four new goodwill ambassadors from the fields of sports, politics and community mobilization to promote healthier lives, stronger health workforces and improved mental health globally.

The announcement was made by WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in his speech to open the 72nd World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

He said that “I welcome former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Cynthia Germanotta, Alisson Becker and Natália Loewe Becker as WHO’s new goodwill ambassadors and look forward to working with them over the coming years.

“Each of our new ambassadors are champions in their own right, from helping their communities rebuild and develop sustainably, to fighting for better mental health and well-being, to being role models for healthier living.’’

The new ambassadors are Alisson Becker, goalkeeper of the Brazilian national team and Liverpool football club, Dr. Natália Loewe Becker, a medical doctor and health advocate from Brazil, as WHO goodwill ambassadors for health promotion, Cynthia Germanotta, president of Born

This Way Foundation, which was co-founded with her daughter Lady Gaga, as WHO goodwill ambassador for mental health and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia, as WHO goodwill ambassador for healthy workforce.