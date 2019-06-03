Whether in majority or minority party in parliament, my focus is to work for my constituents – Nakwada

Hon. Musa Wakili Nakwada is the House of Assembly member-elect representing Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State. In this interview with Daily Times Correspondent, SAMUEL LUKA, he speaks on his plans for the People of his constituency.

He also berated the 8th Assembly in the state for passing a bill repealing an existing law that allows for the recovery of public properties stolen by government officials and other issues.

Honourable, having been elected to represent your constituency, what do you have in stock for them?

First of all, let me thank God for giving me the great opportunity to represent my people at the State Assembly. I developed passion for politics, I think right from my childhood, my father have been a politician since those days.

I was born in that family, and I saw my father helping people and so I felt let me also follow his footsteps. I have been a civil servant who has served government for twenty Six years.

Even though as a civil servant, in those days you are not suppose to fully be in politics, but politics is a vast kind of thing, lobbying people, coming closer to people. If you want to be a politician I think you have to embrace the people.

So, I have this vision of helping people, coming together with people, discussing with people, wanting people to really come together and discuss issues.

So, seeing that you cannot gather people, you cannot be that popular without being a politician, and seeing the way my father was doing, the way he was interacting with people not minding the ethnicity, the religion, you know, in politics everybody is your own, people of different religion, people of different tribe, you will be with them, you will discuss with them, you mingle with them, so, I felt you can help your people more if you are a politician.

Because sometimes if you are not a politician you have reservations, some people will not even be open with you, they will not come closer to you, but as a politician, even people that you are not in the same party with them, they will come closer to you, they will not feel free to ask you questions, to ask you for assistance.

I think a politician can assist more, compared to people that are not politicians. As a politician, your doors should always be open for everybody, the children, your age group, your seniors, the elders, the youths and also the old ones, they can come to you at any time.

So, you can talk to people, mingle with people. In occasions people will see you, interact with them, so I have that zeal, and definitely I have the passion for helping people in many ways, especially these days that employment is becoming very difficult.

So, as a politician you can assist people to maybe go through training so that they can acquire skills so that our youths can be self-reliant. So, I joined politics to make me develop a lot of people.

You are taking over from somebody. Where do you intend to start from going by what your predecessor has done or started?

To me anything that is good is good and anything that is bad is bad. Where the previous government did things that are right we will continue from there, those that are not right we will abandon them.

I know that every government usually come with its own intention, for example, if the previous government is building a school and is not completed I will not say let us abandon it and do a new one, all the projects started that are beneficial to our people will be prioritised, what we have at heart is Bauchi State and its entire citizens.

I don’t like a system where if someone is doing something good another government will come and say it will start afresh, this is not a good way of doing things.

If somebody is doing a good thing it should be completed. Our problem is what does the people of Bauchi State need. For example, if the people of Bauchi are crying for school and somebody say okay, let us go and buy aeroplane, I don’t think that is what the people of Bauchi State want.

So we will make sure that we do the needful by ensuring that what our people want is what we will do and not those projects that are not necessary. I will only be a party to decisions that will uplift the living condition of my people.

Your predecessor served only one term of four years and was changed by your people. What did he do that you intend to do different?

I think the issue of leadership, especially somebody that came to power through election, it is the people that elected the previous lawmaker, so people still felt that he was not performing well, that was why they replaced him after spending four years.

I am taking over from somebody who spent only four years, and in my local government this is the only time a member will spend only four years, most of the members have been spending eight years.

But the situation is, if you see things like that, that means the person have performed below the expectations of the electorates, because if he performed to their expectations I don’t think he would have spent only four years and they decided not to vote for him again. I think it depends on ones’ performance.

So, I am praying that God will help me to do the needful. I did campaign and I know what I told them and I want to do more than what I promised them.

What do you think endeared the people of your constituency to vote for you?

You know, if you are a man of the people and you are always with them and they can access you at the time they want, the time they want to see you and you avail yourself, there are some things they want you to do and you are doing it, that will give them confidence, that will make them to give you their votes.

The votes that I received from my constituency is beyond expectation, because my opponent, that is the person that contested under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress at that time, I think the difference in my votes and his own is more than nine thousand, because he got about eight thousand and something while I got about seventeen thousand votes, I cannot tell you the number actually, but I know that is the figure.

So, I think my people really supported me seriously and they know me very well, I will be accessible and I will try my best.

The constitutional responsibility of legislators is to make laws, put the executive arm to checks and what have you. What should the people of your constituency expect from you?

There are a lot of things that they can benefit from me. You know, before you even talk about developmental projects, at the National or state Assembly, there are a lot of laws that you come with that will have a direct bearing on your people, you approve budgets, without the budget being approved most of these projects will not be executed.

So, you see a kind of the determination of maybe the governor, what he wants. So, these are things that will have a direct bearing on your people. So, I have a lot of things in my mind that I will come with it.

There are some laws that when you come with it, for example, I read forestry, people can go there, destroying trees, you can see problem of erosion, problem of desertification, so when you come up with a law that will guard against cutting of trees , you will discover that it has a direct benefit to our people.

So, in making laws, there are laws that when you come with, it will definitely help the people.

You are coming to the Assembly that is dominated by APC, don’t you think it will pose a serious challenge to you in such a way that your voice would not be heard?

Well, to me that is not a challenge. A party is just a platform that helps a politician to be elected, you cannot be elected until you come through a political party, but a member is a member and to me my main aim and vision is ‎to see how Bauchi State will be developed,

the issue of party does not even arise because as members, for example, a speaker can come from any party, not minding whether he is from the PDP or from the APC, whether the PDP have the majority, or the APC has the majority,

if the members know what they are doing they will elect somebody that will really keep the house in order and again facilitate to make sure that we develop our state and our constituencies. So, issue of party is not a challenge to me.

Recently, 13 out of 31 state lawmakers passed a bill repealing an existing law that allows for the recovery of public properties stolen by government officials. What is your reaction to that?

I cannot be a party to that one. To me, that is, let me say a childish play. There is no how, we are talking about transparency, any person that executes a particular project and decided that nobody should now check on him I don’t think that is the right thing to do.

If to say, most of the governments that were there before them did like that, I can say that after I serve I will go away with the government house , government house will belong to me, so I think that law should not be assented to.

One of the constitutional responsibilities of legislators is not only to make laws, but to also check the excesses of the executive arm. How prepared are you to join your fellow house members in carrying out such task?

I will not be a party to anything ‎that will be done in negative, so anything that will be done positively that will really make my state to move ahead is what I will do and I have to supervise most of the things that belongs to my constituency, be it their rights, their belongings, I wouldn’t like a situation whereby my constituency will be shortchanged in anything, I will not be a party to that.

