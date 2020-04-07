He went on to say what the world is dealing with right now is not a virus alleged that the Federal government was pushed to lockdown Abuja and Lagos so that the 5G could be installed
What killed people in Wuhan in China was not the virus
but the 5G
alleged that the Federal government was pushed to lockdown Abuja and Lagos so that the 5G could be installed
But the National Orientation Agency asked the President of Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy if the lockdown in the US and China is also because they want to lay 5G cables?
Paul Ogenyi, NOA spokesman said: “The Federal Government was pushed to lockdown Abuja and Lagos specifically because of 5G. “Is he saying the lockdown in the US and China is also because they want to lay 5G cables? If that is what he said then he is not informed and he needs to be educated. Nigeria needs to come together to fight this pandemic. It is real and we must fight it. If this kind of information continues to be disseminated, we will be the worse for it.” Paul Ogenyi, a spokesman for the NOA said: “The Federal Government was pushed to lockdown Abuja and Lagos specifically because of 5G.
