Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder and President of Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy has said that the where 5G network in been tested a lot of people died.

Oyakhilome made this known in video online saying that the illness and death in the different parts of the world are caused by the 5G network, not a virus.

According to him, the network makes people sick.

He alleged that the Federal government was pushed to lockdown Abuja and Lagos so that the 5G could be installed

What killed people in Wuhan in China was not the virus but the 5G

He went on to say that what the world is dealing with right now is not a virus

But the National Orientation Agency asked the President of Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy if the lockdown in the US and China is also because they want to lay 5G cables?