When Nnamdi Kanu sent Fani-Kayode to me, he said the following – Asari Dokubo

Mujahid Asari Dokubo, the head of the Biafra Customary Government (BCG), has disclosed how Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Minister of Aviation, tied him up with Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

In an Internet video, the former militant commander called the IPOB leader a thief and threatened to deal with him.

Dokubo claimed Nnamdi Kanu has been diverting funds meant for the Biafran cause.

Dokubo said: “They are now telling us India, Russia etc. This is how they audit accounts. This is what Biafra will look like under the criminal Nnamdi Kanu.”

“They claim that they brought money to Cotonou to give to me — N20 million. We are waiting for them to bring the evidence. They came to Cotonou to meet with me and I hosted them. They did not bring a dime.

“How is that an audited account? Why do Igbo people allow you, a conman, to be conning them? Igbos, you have to rise. He wants to destroy Onyeama. He wants to destroy Ekweremadu. He wants to destroy everybody and the Igbo people are keeping quiet.

He noted that he received Fani-Kayode at Bayelsa Government House, Yenagoa, and they spoke on IPOB collaborating with the ex-militants.

Dokubo said “First of all, I want to ask Nnamdi Kanu, did I contact you, did I look for you? It was you who looked for me. The first person you sent to me was Fani-Kayode. He came to me and asked me that there was a need for us to collaborate, a need for us to come together. I don’t know who else he went to in Ijaw land but he came to meet me at the Government House, Bayelsa, and we were communicating and since this issue started, he has been so sad with the turn of events.”

“One Ijaw fellow in the prison was the one who was talking to me, calling that you wanted him to give you my number. How many months did it take you to get to me? I’ve never picked my phone to call you before.”