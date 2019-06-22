It was all classy and glamour recently, as Otun Oluwo of Lagos Bode James fondly call Oluwo Bode buries in-law Deaconess Funmilola Sanusi Peter in ijokoo area of ogun state, where important dignitaries graced the occasion, among whom are Bamidele Ojediran, Abiya Oyediran, Fatimoh Shodipo a business tycoon who is an outstanding personalities in Island with her fabric business, and Gold Christopher, the husband of the popular OAP, Laide Gold

Recounting the life history of the deceased, Oluwo Bode described the late in-law as God fearing woman whose way of life was worth emulating by those who want to do well in life because she lived a worthy life that is worth emulating. “It is very painful and sad to lose her but it is a thing of joy to know that she is with the Lord.” Stated the socialites who is a well known figure in Lagos circle

My mother in law is the best in the world, to me she is still alive because her legacy lives on, I would have preferred her to still longer on Earth but no one can question God and death itself is inevitable, so I take solace that she is with the Lord”

On her own the wife, popularly called Iya Christiana, did not fail to acknowledge the role of her husband, whom she describe as one in a million, “I give God the glory for the success , and also thank my husband for his support and I appreciate everyone that stood by me before and during the burial.”