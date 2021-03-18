Wheel barrow pusher in court for allegedly absconding with provisions worth N70,000

A 26-year-old wheel barrow pusher, Adamu Haruna, on Thursday appeared in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly absconding with provisions worth N70,000.

The police charged Haruna, whose address was not provided, with two counts of breach of trust and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that Mary Godwin, reported the matter at the Gabasawa Police Station on March 10.

Leo, said the complainant bought some provisions worth N70, 000 at the Central Market Kaduna and loaded it on the defendant’s wheelbarrow to take to her car.

The prosecutor said that when the provisions were loaded on the wheelbarrow, the he defendant took off with it.

Leo said that the defendant was later caught and handed over to the police.

The offence, he said contravened the provisions of sections 223 and 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel adjourned the case untill April 7 for hearing.(NAN)